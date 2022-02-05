Sporting Khalsa 2-3 Cambridge City

Football Stock

It was a cruel blow for Ian Rowe’s side who thought they had grabbed a draw with Josh McKenzie’s 89th minute equaliser only for Parr to steal the points at the death.

Cambridge’s impressive form sees them now unbeaten in seven including six wins as they move up to the fringe of the play-off places in eighth spot.

Sporting captain Tesfa Robinson had fired the hosts ahead just after the restart.

But the match swung in the visitors’ favour with two goals in five minutes from Yaw Ofosu and Mikey Davis in the 79th and 84th minutes respectively.