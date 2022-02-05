Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sporting Khalsa 2-3 Cambridge City

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished:

Sporting Khalsa’s five match home winning streak was ended by a 90th strike from Cambridge’s Taylor Parr.

Football Stock
Football Stock

It was a cruel blow for Ian Rowe’s side who thought they had grabbed a draw with Josh McKenzie’s 89th minute equaliser only for Parr to steal the points at the death.

Cambridge’s impressive form sees them now unbeaten in seven including six wins as they move up to the fringe of the play-off places in eighth spot.

Sporting captain Tesfa Robinson had fired the hosts ahead just after the restart.

But the match swung in the visitors’ favour with two goals in five minutes from Yaw Ofosu and Mikey Davis in the 79th and 84th minutes respectively.

McKenzie rifled in a late leveller but a dramatic afternoon was sealed in Cambridge’s favour by Parr on the final whistle.

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News