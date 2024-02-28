Mat Sadler reveals big reason to Walsall success

Walsall have propelled themselves to within touching distance of the League Two play-offs with successive wins over Mansfield Town, Morecambe and Harrogate Town respectively. The fluency both in and out of possession has been a notable improvement.

“We know how we go about things. We’ve worked really hard throughout the season to get to that point and everyone is enjoying their football. The people that we’ve got here, if somebody is out of position, then we’ve got people like Brandon that want to fill back in for them.

“Then you’ve got people like Jack and Ross, who do things that you don’t see but they mean such a big deal for the people.

“They are the people that we want at the football club. There are no egos within us.”