Aldridge treading the path of his international father

Aldridge has only been playing the sport two years, but triumphed in the Wednesfield Sunday League singles – a feat previously achieved by father Tommy, an ex-England international.

With more than 70 entrants, it was Aldridge who took the final – coming from two down to defeat Gilberts’ Ben Johnson 3-2.

The losing semi-finalists were ECC’s Mark Curley and Wednesfield Legion’s Nick Skitt.

Runner-up Johnson also enjoyed a fantastic weekend by reaching the semi- final at Derby Open, beating ex-PDC star Colin Osborne in the last eight before going out to the winner, Shropshire’s Dave Pallett.

Johnson also made the final in the ACD Vault Church Wicketts Open, losing to Sam Hamilton.

In the Wolverhampton Tuesday League, Railway ran out 5-2 winners against Dog & Partridge – Colin Banks, Richard Newey, Kieron Jones, Callum Parkes and Adam Slade doing the damage.

Leaders ECC A thumped Three Crowns 7-0 thanks to wins from Luke Griffiths, Paul Price, John Simms, Ryan Bourne, Ian Stanton, Paul Bromley and Dean Fullwood.

Second-placed Gilberts A had a great 6-1 win at Ring Of Bells, while Woodfield defeated Gilberts B 5-2.

The Tettenhall Wednesday League 501 Cup saw the top two teams in the league – Moreton Arms and ECC – battle out the final.

Reigning champions Moreton raced into a 2-0 lead through Sean Griffin and Mark Bromley, only for ECC to take the trophy with wins from John Mycock, Conrad Taylor, Mark Curley and match-winner Paul Bromley.

Bridgtown Social had a 4-1 victory over Gilberts B in the West Midlands Men’s Super League – Kev Bambrick, Mark Craddock, Glen McGrandle and Ian Jones the fab four.

Chase Social had a 4-1 success over Gilberts C, with George Coulter, Sam Craig, Jordan Craig and Kieron O’Mahoney all winning, while leaders Dog & Partidge had Darren Williams, Wayne Jones, Dean Fullwood and Ash Khayat to thank in a 4-1 win over Staffs Knot.

Quarry Bank Libs produced an awesome 5-0 win Over Vine Blackheath in the Black Country Super League, courtesy of Ben Watts, George Willetts, Ali Hickinbottom, Jeff Batham and Gav Moreton.

Allens Bar B had a 3-2 success over Soccer Zone – Sam Bissell, David Martin and Ryan Hardman winning for Allens – while Gilberts B moved back to the top of the table by beating The Ashwood 4-1, with wins from Ben Johnson, Wayne Jones, Joe Turner and Ryan O’Connor.