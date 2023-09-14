Colley edges out Johnson in the ECC round robin

Darts

Colley overcame Walsall’s Ben Johnson 5-3 in a top-quality final after both finalists enjoyed comfortable semi-final wins – Colley beating Ian Jones 4-1 and Johnson defeating Ryan O’Conner 4-2.

Pheasant A produced the shock of the week in the Wednesfield Sunday League, beating high-flying Wednesfield Legion 4-2 wins from Andy McLean, Scott Speakman, Keith Walker and Nathan Jones, with Ryan Bourne and Nick Skitt replying for Legion.

Gilberts move above Corpus B into second place after beating them 4-2 Chris Hill, Ben Johnson, Jon Blakemore and Simon Mountford doing the damage.

Pheasant B raced into a 3-1 lead against Emerald Club through Jamie Daly, Rich Brown and Nick Bonser – only for Emerald’s Jon Brace and Nigel Southwick to follow up Phil Wood’s win to claim a point.

Leaders ECC and Railway both enjoyed 6-0 wins over Three Tuns B and Victoria, respectively, while Glassy Junction and Old Oak both won 5-1.

Gilberts A climbed back to the top of Wolverhampton Tuesday League on leg difference after current leaders ECC went down to the Dog and Partridge.

Gilberts enjoyed a comfortable 5-2 win over Corpus A with wins from Ryan O’Connor, Ben Johnson, Jon Blakemore, Simon Pritchard, Chris Hill.

Dog and Partridge raced into a 3-0 lead through Mike Matthews, Chris Wilkes and John Newell, only for ECC to take the next two, before Dan Knowles wrapped the game up for the Dog.