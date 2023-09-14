Colley edges out Johnson in the ECC round robin

Colley overcame Walsall’s Ben Johnson 5-3 in a top-quality final after both finalists enjoyed comfortable semi-final wins – Colley beating Ian Jones 4-1 and Johnson defeating Ryan O’Conner 4-2.
Pheasant A produced the shock of the week in the Wednesfield Sunday League, beating high-flying Wednesfield Legion 4-2 wins from Andy McLean, Scott Speakman, Keith Walker and Nathan Jones, with Ryan Bourne and Nick Skitt replying for Legion.
Gilberts move above Corpus B into second place after beating them 4-2 Chris Hill, Ben Johnson, Jon Blakemore and Simon Mountford doing the damage.
Pheasant B raced into a 3-1 lead against Emerald Club through Jamie Daly, Rich Brown and Nick Bonser – only for Emerald’s Jon Brace and Nigel Southwick to follow up Phil Wood’s win to claim a point.
Leaders ECC and Railway both enjoyed 6-0 wins over Three Tuns B and Victoria, respectively, while Glassy Junction and Old Oak both won 5-1.
Gilberts A climbed back to the top of Wolverhampton Tuesday League on leg difference after current leaders ECC went down to the Dog and Partridge.
Gilberts enjoyed a comfortable 5-2 win over Corpus A with wins from Ryan O’Connor, Ben Johnson, Jon Blakemore, Simon Pritchard, Chris Hill.
Dog and Partridge raced into a 3-0 lead through Mike Matthews, Chris Wilkes and John Newell, only for ECC to take the next two, before Dan Knowles wrapped the game up for the Dog.
Woodfield also move joint level on points after winning away at Corpus B, 7-0.