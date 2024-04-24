Champions open their title defence with a big victory

Adverse weather conditions affected some games in the South Staffordshire County League, but Milford Hall played on in the Premier Division as they hosted Tamworth.

The hosts batted first and managed 221-7 from their 50 overs.

Dominic Afford recorded 33 runs to get them up and running while 15 from Will Davis, 12 from Tom Webb and 14 from James Rogers added to the total.

But the star of the show was Ibbadat Thaman, who finished on 116no from 126 balls.

Once Tamworth took to the bat, 38 runs from Jack Brady and 22 from Ed Smith were their highest scorers as Aaron Afford claimed four wickets and Chris Dean three.

The visitors were all out for 122 after 31.2 overs, giving Milford Hall the win by 99 runs.

Fordhouses also picked up a big win on their travels to face Aldridge.

The hosts batted first and a tremendous 74 runs from Matthew Parker was the highlight as Aldridge ended all out for 168.

Fordhouses made short work of that target with 47 runs from Niall Cooper getting them on their way to 172-5, winning them the game by five wickets.

A low scoring affair also saw Pelsall beat Walsall by eight wickets.

Walsall batted first and barely landed a glove on their opponents, with Daniel Betty's 24 runs the best they could muster as they finished all out for 79 after 34.4 overs.

Tom Boyd (26) and Jake Lee (34no) made short work of the total as Pelsall finished on 82-2.

The final game to go ahead in the division saw Wombourne beat Lichfield at home.

The visitors batted first but struggled to find any rhythm with Muhammad Daniyaal (23) and Adam Braddock (25) helping them to a final score of all out for 96. Charlie Walker claimed four wickets while Suwath Mendis took three.

Wombourne needed just 15.1 overs to beat it and Zachary Smith (40no) starred as they finished for 100-3, to win by seven wickets.