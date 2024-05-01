Promoted duo targeting a strong season in top flight

Both sides achieved promotion last season, with Dartmouth winning Division Two, closely followed by Himley as runners-up.

But it will be a stern test in a competitive league to keep their status.

Dartmouth have made a trio of signings, mainly to their bowling attack, bringing in Brinder Phagura from Lichfield. They have also signed talented Worcestershire seamer Cameron Jones, who was plying his trade at Barnt Green last season - left-arm spinner Harry Kitchen has arrived from Halesowen.

Himley on the other hand, have made additions to their batting line-up bringing in James Clark from Brewood and Gamindu Kanishka.

Captain Ollie Westbury is aware the team will be up against it but says they will 'relish' the challenge of being in the top division once again.

"Last season was a hugely successful season for us as a team," he said. "We have spent nine years out of the top league, and despite several attempts, had always come up short in our quest to get back to it.

"We are well aware of the challenges we will be up against this season, but it is one that we will relish as a group testing ourselves against the best players in the region.

"Even though we got promoted in 2023, I felt as though our batting let us down at times, and we didn't manage to get 250 in a league game.

"With the additions we have made, I am hoping those batters will provide us the extra firepower we need to go and take it to the best teams in the division and push them to the limit.

"As a club, we are extremely excited about the season ahead and hope that we can push our way into the top of half the league.

Manraj Johal during a photocall at Edgbaston

"As amateur cricketers, this is the best standard of cricket you can play and is part of the reason you put so much time and effort into your sport."

Elsewhere, Halesowen look as though they have built a strong side worthy of contention for the title.

Former Worcestershire opening batter, and now Hereford captain, Matt Pardoe has joined from Kidderminster. They have also signed Chris Whitlock from Berkswell who will also add to the strength of their batting group.

Halesowen finished fourth last season and with the additions they have made will hope to better that this time out.

Smethwick finished just three points behind Knowle & Dorridge in second and nine points off the top spot in 2023.

They will hope the arrivals of Zain Latif and Isaac Mohammed will be enough to bridge the gap between them and the top two.

Manroj Johal, who was a contracted player, is now classed as a local after he was released by Warwickshire at the end of last summer.