Fordhouses and Wombourne sit on top of league

The hosts were 40-run winners to make it two wins from two to sit atop the early divisional standings alongside Wombourne, the only other side with a flawless record from the opening weeks.

Key to the home side's success was an 83-run fifth-wicket partnership between Adam Peat (43) and Arshdeep Singh (57) in Fordhouses' middle order to power to 204-5.

Singh top scored and also in the runs were opener Niall Cooper (34) and Saqib Akbar (31) on the way to 218-9 from 5o overs. Cannock's James Bye claimed 4-47.

The visitors started meekly in response and despite a superb 70 from skipper Bye, aided by Andrew LeFeaver's 40, Cannock collapsed further down to finish 40 runs short.

Defeat for Cannock came on the back of their cancelled opener due to rain on the opening weekend.

Wombourne claimed a mighty 140-run victory on the road at Pelsall with Suwath Mendis leading the way.

Mendis smashed 86 from 116 balls including 11 boundaries to lead his side with assistance later on from Jack Hussey (25) and Jimmy Howell (34) on the way to 223-10.

Pelsall, who had put their visitors in after a win seven days earlier, managed precious little in response with Ahsan Akbar's 18 their best effort.

Walsall edged an entertaining clash at Tamworth by 31 runs as openers Rajeev Kanji and Daniel Baker went head to head.

Walsall's Kanji, opening up, struck a classy 105 to get his side up and running. His colleague Rishi Dadwal fell one short of a half-century as the visitors posted 233-5.

Home opening batter Baker looked to respond in style on a way to a ton of his own but fell on 88 having been run out by Hashim Iqbal.

Stuart Burrows (24) and wicketkeeper Richard Colyer (35) offered some more resistance but Tamworth were all out 31 runs short. Wahab Shahid claimed three wickets for Walsall.

Lichfield were four-wicket winners at home to Aldridge thanks to a sixth-wicket stand of 38 from skipper Adam Braddock and keeper James Foxley.

Both struck 27 to reel in Aldridge's revised target of 122 from 27 overs with just two overs to spare.

Aldridge were 174 all out in the tense rain-affected clash with opener Gurshan Singh's half-century the star attraction. Lichfield's Hayan Jafer was in fine form with the ball as he claimed 4-29.

Hammerwich were big eight-wicket winners on the road at Beacon in the division's other contest.

The visitors put hosts Beacon in and skipper Dan Green's 58 in the middle order, followed by a handy 34 by Josh Chesworth had the hosts at a respectable 180-8.

But Hammerwich made extremely light work of the revised target of 176 from 39 overs and did so with four overs and eight wickets to spare thanks to a first wicket stand of 92 from Tom Wright (55*) and Ben Novis. Wicketkeeper Andy Malkin's unbeaten 31 got the visitors over the line with ease.