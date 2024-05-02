Worcestershire bowler Josh Baker passes away aged 20

Baker turned professional at Worcester in 2021 and had a really promising career as a finger spinner, which has been devastatingly cut short.

Worcestershire chief executive, Ashley Giles, said: “The news of Josh’s passing has left us all devastated.

“Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family.

“We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh’s family and friends.”

The Profesional Cricketers' Association chief executive, Rob Lynch, said: “Everybody at the PCA is heartbroken to hear of Josh’s passing and we offer our sincere condolences to all his family, friends and teammates.

“Josh was a cricketer with his full career and life ahead of him and this news is impossible to comprehend.

“The PCA and the Professional Cricketers’ Trust are working to support Josh’s family, his teammates and all PCA members who are affected.

“Rest in peace, Josh.”