Promoted Old Hill boosted by former Pakistan star

The five-time champions are back after a seven-year absence following last year’s promotion through the play-offs and the message from skipper Bilal Hassan is they do not intend to simply make up the numbers in Division Two.

Nasim is their biggest signing with the 34-year-old leg spinning all-rounder, played three one-day and three T20 internationals for Pakistan, expected to arrive next week after he has completed first-class duties in his homeland with Ghani Glass.

Other arrivals include Hasan Ahmed from Leamington and Ryan Derrick from Stourport, while young seamer Harry Davenport has made the short journey from Stourbridge along with his father Nigel, the latter having spent more than a decade with the club before departing in 2019.

“Our ambitions are quite high and we want to do well,” said Hassan. “The aim is to finish in the top half of the table.

“We know we will have to play much better than last year if we are going to achieve that but we believe we have the quality. We know our weaknesses and we have done our best to address those.”

Old Hill will head into Saturday’s season opener against Kidderminster having benefited from more playing time than many of their rivals.

They followed up a National Club Knockout win over Sentinel with a 36-run victory over St Asaph, in north Wales, last Sunday in the competition’s second preliminary round. “It has been such a wet winter and it really makes a massive difference when you finally get outdoors, having spent so much time practising inside. It is a completely different sport,” said Hassan.

“We’ve made a few signings over the winter and we’re going into the season with some confidence.”

Saturday’s visitors Kidderminster are seeking a season of stability after a nightmare 2023 saw them relegated from Division One.

The Chester Road outfit won just one match all summer and a winter of some change has seen several long-serving players depart with the club taking the opportunity to refresh and place its faith in youth.

Liam Weston is among the experienced heads who remain and has replaced Neil Pinner as captain, the latter having left for Knowle & Dorridge.

Another long-time regular, Matt Pardoe, has gone to Halesowen while Chris Steele and Luke Powell are among the other departures.

Yet another familiar face, Andrew Kimberlin, has returned after a season with Bromsgrove and will open the batting alongside Derbyshire prospect Amaan Hassan.

There is particular excitement, meanwhile, over the potential of young Worcestershire batter Dan Lategan.

“We will have quite a young side, maybe a little inexperienced at this level but the exciting thing is a lot of these lads want to make cricket their job,” said Weston.

“If you look across the last two seasons we have lost nine first-team players, which is quite the turnover.

“The main aim is to stabilise. We don’t want to be on a slippery slope. The first target is to stay in the division and then see where we stand with five or six matches to go.”

Weston is feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves ahead of his first season as skipper.

He said: “When Neil left we looked around and realised there weren’t too many of us who would want to do it.

“I spoke to my wife as it is a lot to take on with a young family but she backed me all the way.

“It’s been fun so far, though I’m a little bit nervous now the games are coming up. Once we get into the season, I’m sure I’ll be fine!”