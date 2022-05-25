Beacon continuing to climb thanks to Calvert’s century

Beacon's Mike Brookes.

The 17-run victory saw them pull level on points with their hosts, who were knocked off the top of the Premier Division table by the defeat.

Opener Calvert batted through his team’s innings to finish on 113, only two other players passing 20 in a total of 250-8 from 50 overs.

That set up a thrilling chase which, at one stage, looked like being a successful one for Fordhouses when they reached 195-4, thanks in part to 53 from Niall Cooper. But the departure of Parminder Singh for 65 sparked a collapse, with four wickets going down for just seven runs, Will Marsh claiming three scalps. Steven Sandhu (66) attempted a recovery with the tail but when he was caught and bowled by Calvert, the game was up.

Tamworth are the new leaders after making relatively light work of a Wolverhampton seconds team which has now lost three matches on the spin.

Jason Jakeman’s 5-20 and a four-wicket haul for Liam Brazier saw Wolves skittled out for just 101, Tamworth then needing only 24 overs to chase down the runs for an eight-wicket win.

Just 16 points separate the top four after Beacon claimed a thrilling two-wicket win at home to Hammerwich in the tightest finish of the week.

Scott Elstone’s well-paced 121 helped the visitors post 241-9 from their 50 overs, Stephen Blews’ 63 from 48 balls providing the assistance needed to rescue their team from 122-7 at one stage. Josh Chesworth claimed 5-39 for Beacon.

The home side’s reply was led by opener Sam Flavell, who blasted 85 from 49 balls. Yet wickets fell regularly and it was Mike Brookes, with 64 not from 85 deliveries, who played the most critical knock, anchoring his team over the line with the help of Chesworth (12 not out) after they had stumbled to 216-8.

Penkridge are fifth after a thumping 75-run win at Wombourne. Opener Amaan Hassan’s 98 helped the visitors compile 257-9 from their 50 overs, with Oliver Siviter (5-51) the pick of the home bowlers. Wombourne openers Jimmy Howell and Jamie Cox both departed cheaply to leave them 4-2 and from there they never really recovered, Zach Smith top scoring with 57 in a losing effort.

Milford Hall continued to move in the right direction after making it three wins on the bounce with a 50-run triumph over Whittington.

Skipper Stuart Phazey struck 109 but the persistence of Zayan Kayani (5-81) and Brian Mudzinganyama eventually paid off following his departure, as Milford slipped from 212-3 to 232 all out.

When Steven Kelly (63) and Mudzinganyama (61) took the visitors to 137-1, the chase appeared in good shape but when the former was out off Phazey’s bowling it sparked a collapse, Whittington eventually all out for 182 with Ejaz Nawaz claiming 5-35.