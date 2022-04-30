Boxing star Hamza Uddin becomes a five-time national champion

Hamza Uddin. Picture: Andy Chubb/England Boxing

Having picked up four national titles and a GB title, among several other accolades as a junior and youth, the 18-year-old Walsall fighter moved to the senior ranks for this year's England Boxing National Amateur Championships.

After making that switch at the turn of the year Uddin has remained undefeated and enjoyed an impressive run through the championships.

In the semi-finals he beat six-time national champion Mykyle Ahmed by unanimous decision and even handed his opponent a standing eight count in the third round.

In the final, which was held in Manchester on April 23, Uddin dismantled 29-year-old fighter Thom Marley with a first round stoppage to secure the under-51kg crown – making him the youngest fighter to win the competition.

Fighting out of Fearless Boxing Academy, his father and trainer Raj said: "Hamza is a great role model for the local community and younger generation who train at the same boxing club in Walsall.

"I've been extremely impressed with the performances of Hamza this year turning over to the seniors and dominating in every fight winning by either unanimous decision or KO, which is an amazing feat making me even more proud being his coach.

"I was hugely impressed with the way he's managed the step up to the over 18s and he's performing amazingly at senior level. Even though he's a boy at 18 fighting fully grown men, he is stopping most of them and it is very impressive. His age and frame may be deceiving however his strength and maturity have surprised many which stands him in good stead for the future.

"Hamza has a great future ahead as he sets his sights on the upcoming Olympic Games as he has been invited to the GB Boxing Headquarters after winning this tournament as well as being selected for their upcoming GB Championships. The Olympic dream is looking to be something of a reality in the near future.

"He will go all the way to the pinnacle of the sport. I believe he will be world champion within 15 professional fights when he makes the turnover as he has been described by many as having the perfect pro style.