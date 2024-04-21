Wolves MMA fighter star of the show as NEC hosts Oktagon 56

North, Brummie, South Brummie, Scouse, Geordie, Cockney and Eastern European, sorry I can't distinguish between Slovakian, Czech and Polish.

And all of them would have been able to repeat the three words which enshrined Birmingham's place in MMA history two years ago. "Head shot, dead!"

Leon Edwards, from Erdington, first words after winning the UFC welterweight title with a knockout kick to the head of the the champion. Those words and the Conor McGregor walk, are in the public conciseness, as the sport has entered the mainstream in the last ten years.

Wolverhampton's Wanliss walking to the ring with UFC champ Leon Edwards

UFC is MMA's dominant competition, then there are other alternatives, not really rivals which are getting bigger and bigger, Oktagon is one of those and already big enough to be at NEC's Resorts World arena.

The videos projected above the octagon revealed the Oktagon MMA promotion is huge the other side of the Danube. Footage of entire stadiums packed full of fans screaming as chiseled jawed Slavs pummelled each other into oblivion.

Resorts World is usually the middle stop of the fair-to-middlin tour of a middle of the road band who are only touring because their accountant during the glory years was on the fiddle.

But last night (Saturday) basically the MMA community of Birmingham, the Midlands, the UK and the Europeans who can't get a ticket for the Frankfurt or Prague events descended on the NEC.

For violence, the most brutal of sports, Mixed Martial Arts. Kick to the head, that's fine. Elbow to the face, yeah carry on. Knee to chin, if you're lucky.

From the dawn of time, humans have loved to watch mano-o-mano, two people walk in, one walks out. For over a century it was boxing, and the Queensbury Rules.

Violence, but with rules, but boxing became its own worst enemy, the best did not fight the best, and fans felt short changed. Just as everything else moved on, so did combat sports.

Karate, Kung-Fu, Bruce Lee's version of it all, and even Steven Seagal tried to change the way we watch fighting. But 30 years ago someone decided to let anyone who can fight, fight it out.

Walking into Resorts World and seeing the innovation which was the Octagon in the middle of the arena was a reminder how MMA had to think outside of the box, square ring, to stand out.

Those in the crowd can see through the sides of the Octagon and not miss a mortal blow, and for the TV audience it is perfect. Last night a lot of the audience were experiencing it for the first time.

UFC has made MMA mainstream, and promotions like Oktagon is providing the action for fans who do not want to wait three years until Dana White's circus comes to town. Oktagon 56 at Resorts World ticked all the boxes for any MMA fan wanting live action.

People want to get in that Octagon, so the crowds are full of friends, family and fans of fighters. I was lucky enough to be a few seats away from a contingent from Newcastle who were supporting James Hendin, who was fighting a Czech fighter. The Czech fans had co-ordinated chants, the Newcastle fans had a cascade of the encouragement, some tactical, some from a female not: "Kick him in the f**cking head" came the frequent refrain. And that he did, a dominant victory, for those used to watching boxing you may think it was too dominant and should have been stopped.

Hendin won, which will make the 400 mile trek up north for his fans more bearable. There were fighters from closer to home who also turned the arena into a frenzy of fandom.

George Staines, from Hull, got the home crowd buzzing after an exciting bout which saw him destroy his Slovak opponent in the first two rounds, only to survive an onslaught in the final round.

That was the fight which got the arena ready for the top of the card. And hoping to progress in the 1 million euro tournament was local fighter Akonne Wanliss.

Now, the official programme, and hype videos said he was local, from Birmingham. But we (as in the Express & Star - the official paper of the Black Country) have it on good authority he fights out of Wolverhampton.

Granted, if you work for a global operation like Oktagon then a slip of the pen is going to happen, Birmingham and Wolverhampton could be basically the same thing to someone who lives 1,000 miles away., lets hope they don't do the same between Bosnia, Kosovo and Serbia?

Then again, it is possible to be both, Wanliss lives in Wolverhampton but trains in one of the most famous and revered MMA gyms in the world. Renegade, now on Bristol Road South, and home to UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Brilliantly playing to the crowd Wanliss, entered the arena in full Star Wars mode and when he took his Jedi style robe of, his glorious shorts settled any doubts, he and his team were in Wolves old gold. The pressure was on him with an entrance like that, if he had lost then Brum and Wolves would have arguing that he wasn't from there.

World champion Leon Edwards with Wolves winner Akonne Winless

But, blink and you could have missed it, Wanliss produced the knock out of the night, after 48 seconds he caught his opponent Sahil Siraj with a chin wrecking blow and was leaping over the octagon within seconds and celebrating with his world champion friends, old fans and now a legion of new fans.

Oktagon 56 was a success, the West Midlands, again proved it is the UK's heart and soul of MMA.

.