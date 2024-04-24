Murray wants to bring the British title to Cannock

The late Cordwell Hylton had two spells as Midlands Area cruiserweight champion in the 1990s.

But since then, a town that was home to heavyweight brothers Ron and Billy Gray, hasn’t produced a professional champion.

Murray has kept the town in the boxing spotlight with his Legends Nights, bringing Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and more to his Bar Sport Premier Suite.

Bar Sport has also become the home of Midlands amateur boxing with internationals, club shows and the Midlands final of the National Amateur Championship held there.

Murray started promoting professional shows at Bar Sport last year. The Excelsior Sporting Club has featured champions such as Sam Eggington and Liam O’Hare and Murray opens his doors to the public this weekend saying he wants to help produce Cannock’s next champion.

The show on Sunday – the first open show in the town since 2016 – features Cannock prospects Zach Evans and Ollie Cooper.

Both are unbeaten and looking to fight for Midlands titles – at super-welterweight and middleweight respectively – later this year.

Murray said: “I would very proud to take a local lad all the way to the British title on my shows.

“It’s possible, without a doubt.

“Zach and Ollie are looking good and I want to take them forward in front of their own supporters.

“The Midlands title is the first step, followed by the English and British titles.

“There’s no reason why they can’t win those titles in Cannock.”

Evans and Cooper look set to be cheered on by a sell-out crowd at Bar Sport and the six-rounder between Cooper and Warwick brawler Mike Byles promises to be one of the highlights.

Byles pushed Midlands super-middleweight champion O’Hare hard over six rounds on the last Excelsior Sporting Club show.

Also at Bar Sport, Birmingham lightweight Niall Farrell, named the Midlands Area Council Prospect of the Year last month, faces his hardest test so far, against Dan Booth, a colourful character from Manchester.