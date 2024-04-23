Happy Skidmore cannot wait to get back in ring

The 28-year-old from Tipton looked very much at home in his four-rounder, with experienced Paul Scaife taking a 40-36 point decision win.

A former white-collar boxer, he took to the occasion with confidence and handled his very durable opponent with relative ease.

“I felt happy overall with my performance,” said Skidmore. “I won every round, and it was a good debut against someone who was very tough. Heading to the venue, I had a few nerves, but once I was there, it felt similar to the fights I had previously, and I was comfortable in that environment.”

The super lightweight talent trains under Jimmy Gould at Gymmies Boxing and Fitness Gym alongside Midlands title challenger Liam Gould and has been stepping up the intensity as this contest draws closer.

A full-time scaffolder, Skidmore has a very physical job but enjoys the challenge and being busy.

“All my focus has been on April 26,” he added. “It will be a different type of opponent, and we have been doing a lot more this camp.

“I have stepped my sparring up by doing eight rounds with Conor Baker, and it is an exciting gym to be at right now.

“It’s good for Jimmy to have this new crop of fighters to work with, and he works us all hard.

“It keeps me very occupied, which is good for me and is putting me on the path to achieving what I want to achieve.

“You have to have high hopes and aspirations in this sport, and I want to keep building my record, keep winning, and take small but purposeful steps.”

Tickets for ‘Powar Moves’ are now available, priced at £40 standard and £80 Ringside VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com