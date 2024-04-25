Sonny Clarke determined to prove he is a heavy hitter at the Bescot

The 22-year-old trains in his home city of Wolverhampton under the watchful eye of Richie Carter, who will also be in the corner of Gully Powar, who headlines the five-fight card.

Clarke got his career under way back in December with a points win against the tough Phil Williams. It was a valuable experience against the 38-year-old, who had boxed the likes of British champions Fabio Wardley, Johnny Fisher, and David Adeleye early in their careers.

It wasn’t the explosive debut he had hoped for, but he showed he can box as well as punch taking every round on Kevin Parker’s scorecard (40-36) with an impressive display under the bright lights at the Hangar Venue.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Clarke. “ I have been training hard since my last fight in December, and I want to get my opponent out of there this time around.

“It was a valuable experience for me to be with someone who has boxed some of the best prospects in the country.

“He tucked himself up tight, and you have to stay switched on against a geezer like that because he will take the opportunity if it is there.”

Clarke was due to box back on March 8, but a last-minute opponent pull-out forced him to withdraw from the event. It was a frustrating time, but he went straight back to the gym, kept training, and another date was quickly rearranged.

The heavyweight division has long been the flagship weight class in the sport, both in terms of prestige and financial rewards. Clarke knows big opportunities could come his way if he keeps winning and stays active.

“Just being a heavyweight gets you more exposure,” he said. “Everyone loves heavyweight boxing.

“People expect a good show and knockouts when there are two big guys in there. Being on a show in Walsall is great, and hopefully I can get on a televised show this year.

“As the fight gets closer, I am just counting down the days. I have been doing two sessions a day, six days a week, and I am just itching to get in there now. I want to get my name out there and push on as much as I can. This is the start of something special, and on Friday night, don’t blink.”

Tickets for Powar Moves are now available, priced at £40 standard and £80 VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com.