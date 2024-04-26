Huge and historic steel warehouse turned diverse events venue is now a home for every kind of event

The Hangar Wolverhampton looks like a standard factory unit from the outside, but has become a popular venue for events since it first opened in 2018.

Formerly one of the oldest steel manufacturing warehouses in Wolverhampton, The Hangar is a 17,000 sq ft venue offering event organisers a unique and versatile space.

It seems unassuming on the outside, but is a huge venue inside

The building itself is a single bay industrial building of steel truss roof construction and brick side elevations and contains translucent roof lights, fully operational overhead cranes, the latest in sound and light technology and giant LED screens for visual effect.

All of this has meant the venue has been in constant use as a venue for mixed martial arts, wrestling, boxing, raves, Bierkellers and many other events.

Operations manager Steven Simpson has been part of the background of the venue since it opened and spoke about how it ended up on Pearson Street in Wolverhampton in the first place.