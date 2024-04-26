Rowley Regis residents said they were both shocked and delighted to learn of the prince's visit when he arrived at St Michael's CE High School, in Curral Road, at around 10am on Thursday.

He made the visit after 12-year-old pupil Freddie Hadley wrote to him about the school's mental health campaign. The future king, who was wearing a dark-coloured suit, also visited the Woodgate Valley Urban Farm in Birmingham and Birmingham-based drug rehabilitation charity Betel UK on the same day.

Residents said they were "shocked" to learn of the special visit, saying they are "more than happy" that their town was getting the "royal treatment".

David Taylor, 45, of Old School Drive, said: "I actually didn't know about it until you told me. But it's fantastic isn't it? I'm not much of a royalist myself, but it's nice that we are getting the royal treatment for once.

"You wouldn't expect to see someone so high profile in this area to be honest. It's really great."