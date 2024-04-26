Gary O'Neil aiming to repay Wolves fans
Gary O’Neil has praised the Wolves supporters for their ‘incredible’ reaction at full-time despite his side’s underwhelming performance against Bournemouth.
Wolves fell to their fifth defeat in the last seven games after being beaten by the Cherries 1-0 on Wednesday evening at Molineux.
It was yet another controversial clash as Wolves scored an equaliser through Hwang Hee-chan, only for it to be ruled out by VAR for a foul by Matheus Cunha in the build-up.