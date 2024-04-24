TV star Gully steps back on the Powar

Next up, he will headline at the Bescot Stadium in Walsall on BCB Promotions’ Powar Moves on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Wolverhampton has built up an impressive eight-fight unbeaten record and, last time out, he boxed his second six-rounder of his career on Wasserman Boxing’s Telford show.

Against a much heavier opponent, Angelo Turco, Powar handled his latest task with ease, winning every round against the Belgian on referee Peter McCormack’s scorecard.

This followed a four-round points win in November at the new Civic Hall in Wolverhampton against Engel Gomez on a Boxxer promotion headlined by Tyler Denny’s European title win.

“I’m looking forward to headlining the show, but most importantly, it is about staying active,” said Powar. “Taking another chance to keep learning and building.

“The experience of being on those two shows was great for me. I enjoyed getting the opportunity to box at big events, and it has helped raise my profile.

“In the last 12 months, my name has really gotten out there, but it doesn’t work unless you treat people properly. It is about simple things like messaging people back and always staying humble, no matter what you achieve.

“It is important to keep that way. I think I have kept my support because I haven’t changed.

“I bring the heat when I fight and don’t just talk the talk; I walk the walk.”

The super featherweight prospect trains in his home city at the Wolverhampton Boxing Club under coach Richie Carter.

It is a gym with a growing reputation and stable of fighters, with heavyweight Sonny Clarke also set to box on this show.

“We have a good group there, and we are all coming up the same way; it’s a proper professional gym, and Wolverhampton boxing is seriously on the rise,” added Powar.

He is active on social media but is often seen carrying a very serious demeanour in photographs. The Punjabi Wolf is all business when it comes to his boxing career, but he does have a lighthearted side.

“People may think I am very serious when they see me in pictures,” he said. “I do laugh and smile, but when it comes to boxing, I am fired up and fully focused.

“It isn’t just a sport; it is my life. I feel a responsibility to the Punjabi community to succeed and build towards bigger things. The best way to thank all my supporters is by putting on another relentless performance on April 26.”

Tickets for Powar Moves are now available, priced at £40 standard and £80 Ringside VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com