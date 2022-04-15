Rushall teen Faye aiming for something big after national crown

Faye Marshall - checking on identity of two others.

Faye Marshall was crowned cadet champion at 60kgs, defeating Arena ABC’s Grace Shire by unanimous decision in a final which was named one of the fights of England Boxing’s entire junior tournament.

To cap off a superb weekend, the 15-year-old Walsall Wood prospect was also credited as one of the four fighters of the tournament.

Marshall, who has already been part of England’s talent pathway, now hopes to box for her country in the Three Nations event later this year and has a long-term ambition of one day competing at the Olympics.

“Faye is aiming big,” explained mum Hayley. “She wants to do everything she can to be a success in boxing.

“She trains five times a week at Walsall Wood and has a set-up at home where she works on strength and conditioning at weekends. Her dream is to go to the Olympics.”

Marshall, who won a junior world title in kickboxing before switching sports four years ago, has caught the attention of some high-profile names and was recently invited to train with Peter Fury, uncle of world champion Tyson and the coach of WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, one of the biggest names in women’s boxing.

“Peter Fury gave her some tips on what she needs to work on,” continued Hayley. “He told us he was very impressed with what he saw and to keep in touch. She also did some work with Terri Harper, the super featherweight world champion, as well.

“Her coach at Walsall Wood, Mick Farnell, has been great with her. Winning the national title was reward for all the hard work she has put in over the past two years during the pandemic.

“During lockdown it was all she was working towards. It was rigorous training and the national juniors was all she had her sights on. I’m very proud of her.”