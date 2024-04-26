Man accused of Wolverhampton stabbing appears before judge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mark Freeman is accused of stabbing Andrew Byard at an address in Trimpley Gardens in Penn on January 4.

The case relates to an incident where a man was sectioned under the Mental Health Act after police were called to a report of a man, aged in his 60s, being stabbed.

No plea was taken at the hearing and the case was adjourned and Freeman of White Oak Drive in Finchfield will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June.