West Midlands runners through to national final

Lucca Keeble, 14, secured a regional bronze medal and a place at the Independent Schools’ Association national cross-country finals.

Ten-year-old Seb Palmer left more than 130 runners in his wake to win the under-11 boys’ race at the Independent Schools’ Association (ISA) Midland event, while Stafford Prep classmate Stanley Turner, aged nine, secured ninth place to qualify alongside Seb for next month’s national final at Worksop.

Runners from 20 schools had to cross two streams over challenging courses at Bedstone College, set across five age groups.

A brisk start earned Palmer an early advantage, and by the 300-metre-mark the Stafford pupil had picked his way to the front.

He stepped up through the gears to increase his lead over the 1.8-kilometre course and finished 40 metres ahead of his nearest competitor.

Stafford Grammar athlete Luca Keeble will search for a repeat performance after the 14-year-old produced an impressive display over five kilometres to cross the line third in the boys’ under-16 contest.

Fellow student Jake Weavell, aged 14, delivered a strong effort to bag ninth.