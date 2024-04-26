Paris injury heartbreak for Walsall's Jazmin Sawyers

Sawyers, 29, posted a video message on her Instagram account in which she confirmed that she has already undergone surgery and as a result, will not be in Paris.

The Walsall athlete accompanied the video with a post which read: “For anyone that doesn’t want to watch – I had an accident in training and suffered a full rupture of my right Achilles (my take-off leg). I’ve had surgery to repair it and it was successful, so the journey to recover has started!

“It’ll be a long road, but I’m ready to work hard, make a full recovery and resume my career. Obviously it’s devastating to miss the Olympics this summer, but this is sport – there’s always the risk that something like this happens, and up to this point I’ve been so lucky. I still have so many goals that I haven’t yet achieved in this sport, and this is the biggest challenge I’ve faced so far in pursuit of those goals. But I still believe I can do it. It’s going to take a few more years than I thought, but I can still get there!

“I’ll be watching this summer as a fan, cheering on the team ‘til I can join them again, and until that moment I’ll be here sharing the rehab journey, thanks for being here.”