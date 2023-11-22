Wednesbury Jaydon Paddock head over heels in love with tumbling bronze

The 22-year-old from Wednesbury came third in the tumbling event after a stellar performance in front of his home crowd.

Paddock, who trains at the City of Birmingham Gymnastics Club, also won a silver medal in the Team Men’s Tumbling event alongside Kristoff Willerton and William Cowen.

The former Wood Green Academy pupil was over the moon with his success in the competition saying he was just glad he managed to get on the podium.

"I’m going to be honest; I’ve just gone through every single emotion I could have," he said.

"I’m over the moon. There is nowhere better to do it.

"All I’ve said coming into the competition was just give me an individual medal. I don’t care which one it is, I’d just love to win.

"Things just worked out for me. I mean, I just cried on national TV. I’m just so happy.”

“I knew the people of Birmingham would be here for me – it’s been amazing.”

The event, which took place in Birmingham for the first time in 12 years, saw 1,000 gymnasts from over 40 countries compete across the three main disciplines.

They were battling it out for the title of World Champion, and Paddock’s final score of 27.800 landed him a spot on the podium, with gymnasts from both Azerbaijan and USA claiming first and second place respectively.

Sarah Powell, CEO of British Gymnastics, said when asked about Paddock's success.

"I was so happy to see Jaydon perform the way he did and he absolutely deserves a space on the podium," she commented.

"I take huge pride in knowing that beyond our podium success, our gymnasts have made unforgettable memories here in Birmingham, and inspired so many.”

"I am so thrilled to have seen our GB trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline gymnasts enjoying the incredible experience of representing their country at the World Championships.

"The comradery, support and undeniable talent of each gymnast have been so spectacular to see."