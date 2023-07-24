Kidderminster's Charlie Brown named in squad for Pentathlon World Championship

Charlie Brown (Image credit: Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne, Krzysztof Kuru)

Brown will be competing for Pentathlon GB at the event, which takes place at the Bath national training centre next month.

Alongside Brown in the men’s squad will be reigning world and Olympic champion Joe Choong, who won team Gold with him for Team GB at the recent European Games.

Myles Pillage and Ross Charlton, who placed fifth in last year’s European junior championships, make up the rest of the men’s solo squad, with Guy Anderson and Sum Curry competing in the relay event.

The women’s squad boasts plenty of talent and experience including World Cup winner Karenza Bryson, and Emma Whitaker – named as the world’s best junior female pentathlete of 2022 by pentathlon governing body UIPM.

2022 World Championship gold medallists Olivia Green and Jess Varley will also be competing for Great Britain, as will relay pair Alex Bousfield and Gina Speakman.

Jon Pett, pentathlon GB performance director, said: “To host a World Championships is always special, and even more so as we approach the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the aim of retaining both gold medals from Tokyo."