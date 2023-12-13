Denise Lewis elected to top athletics role

Following member elections, Lewis has been elected as president while supporting roles went to Hannah England, Tony Shiret and Arwel Williams.

Born in West Bromwich and raised in Wolverhampton, Lewis won heptathlon gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics after securing bronze in Atlanta four years earlier.

The 51-year-old was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

Former world championship silver medal winner England was elected to take over as vice president, while Shiret becomes clubs’ representative and Williams landed the role of official’s representative once again.

UKA chair Ian Beattie said: “I would like to thank all of those who took part in these elections for the UKA members positions.

“The voting turnout was one of the most engaged in recent years and I believe that is because all those who stood are hugely respected across the sport and any of them could have taken on these roles with success.

“Congratulations especially however to Denise, Hannah, Tony and Arwel for their successful elections. I look forward to working with them in the coming years, and UKA will benefit from the huge range of skills they will bring to the table.”

Lewis takes over from former sprinter Jason Gardener, who was elected president in 2015.

Beattie added: “We are incredibly grateful to all those members who have completed their terms with us and leave roles for their commitment and service to the sport.

“However, on behalf of the board of UKA I would like to express a further note of appreciation for the work of Jason Gardener.”