Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton's Lee Manning picked for Commonwealths

AthleticsPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton’s Lee Manning has been selected for Team England’s wheelchair basketball squad for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Great Britain's Lee Manning stretches to reach the ball competes in the Wheelchair basketball Bronze medal match at the Ariake Arena during day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday September 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story PARALYMPICS Basketball. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder...
Great Britain's Lee Manning stretches to reach the ball competes in the Wheelchair basketball Bronze medal match at the Ariake Arena during day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday September 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story PARALYMPICS Basketball. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder...

Paralympic bronze medal winner Manning, who currently plays for Spanish club BSR Amiab Albacete, has been named in the trail-blazing 3x3 wheelchair basketball squad for this year’s Games, held in Birmingham. The fast-paced format will be making its debut in Birmingham as part of the largest para-sport program in Commonwealth Games history.

Alongside Manning, the team features Tyler Baines, Charlie McIntyre and Aberrahim Taghrest.

Manning has seven years of experience at the highest level, making his debut in 2015 at the European Championships.

He has two bronze medals at Paralympic level, two European Championship gold medals, a European Championship silver medal and a World Championship gold medal, but will be seeking to break new ground by winning gold in Team England’s first ever para sport team.

The event will take place in Smithfield, beginning on Friday, June 29, with the final taking place on Tuesday, August 2.

Athletics
Sport
Commonwealth Games

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News