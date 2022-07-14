Wolverhampton's Lee Manning picked for Commonwealths

Great Britain's Lee Manning stretches to reach the ball competes in the Wheelchair basketball Bronze medal match at the Ariake Arena during day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday September 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story PARALYMPICS Basketball. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder...

Paralympic bronze medal winner Manning, who currently plays for Spanish club BSR Amiab Albacete, has been named in the trail-blazing 3x3 wheelchair basketball squad for this year’s Games, held in Birmingham. The fast-paced format will be making its debut in Birmingham as part of the largest para-sport program in Commonwealth Games history.

Alongside Manning, the team features Tyler Baines, Charlie McIntyre and Aberrahim Taghrest.

Manning has seven years of experience at the highest level, making his debut in 2015 at the European Championships.

He has two bronze medals at Paralympic level, two European Championship gold medals, a European Championship silver medal and a World Championship gold medal, but will be seeking to break new ground by winning gold in Team England’s first ever para sport team.