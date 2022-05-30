Notification Settings

Wolverhampton's Matt Hudson-Smith sets a new British record in Diamond League

By Joseph Masi

Wolverhampton’s Matthew Hudson-Smith set a new British record when finishing third in the men’s 400 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene.

Matt Hudson-Smith now holds the British record over 400 metres
The 27-year-old broke Iwan Thomas’ previous mark, which had stood for 25 years, by one 100th of a second as he clocked a time of 44.35 seconds.

He finished behind American winner Michael Norman, who ran the world’s quickest time this year and set a new meeting record of 43.60 seconds.

Grenada’s Kirani James was second. He set a season’s personal best in 44.02 seconds.

Hudson-Smith said: “I just got out. I’d got a plan, to attack and take it like a semi-final of the World Championships and see what’s to work on for the championships.

“It’s still a lot to do, but I’m really happy with a personal-best national record, so I can’t complain.”

The European champion, who eclipsed his previous best of 44.48 seconds, added: “Honestly, a lot has changed. Mental. My mental state. A load of work in the gym.

“I’ve worked on the mechanics and diet, everything.

“We’ve changed the whole lifestyle, flipped it around and it’s paying dividends.”

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

