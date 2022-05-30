Wolverhampton's Matt Hudson-Smith sets a new British record in Diamond League

Matt Hudson-Smith now holds the British record over 400 metres

The 27-year-old broke Iwan Thomas’ previous mark, which had stood for 25 years, by one 100th of a second as he clocked a time of 44.35 seconds.

He finished behind American winner Michael Norman, who ran the world’s quickest time this year and set a new meeting record of 43.60 seconds.

Grenada’s Kirani James was second. He set a season’s personal best in 44.02 seconds.

Hudson-Smith said: “I just got out. I’d got a plan, to attack and take it like a semi-final of the World Championships and see what’s to work on for the championships.

“It’s still a lot to do, but I’m really happy with a personal-best national record, so I can’t complain.”

The European champion, who eclipsed his previous best of 44.48 seconds, added: “Honestly, a lot has changed. Mental. My mental state. A load of work in the gym.

“I’ve worked on the mechanics and diet, everything.