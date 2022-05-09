Halesowen golden girl Helen to help next generation

Helen Scott and Sophie Thornhill on the podium after winning gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games

The five-time Paralympic medallist has brought the curtain down on a glittering career and agreed to take the role of foundation coach within the GB cycling team.

Scott, who began racing as a teenager at Halesowen Cycling Club, is one of the Midlands’ most decorated athletes, competing in three Games as a sighted tandem pilot and winning gold with Sophie Thornhill in the kilo event at Rio 2016.

Other achievements include four Commonwealth Games gold medals and the same number of world titles, while she was also awarded an MBE for services in cycling in 2017.

Scott said: “There are mixed emotions because I still love what I do, but I feel it’s the right time for me and the perfect opportunity to grasp with both hands.

“I feel especially lucky to be able to transition from competing on my own terms, as I know not everyone in sport has this privilege.