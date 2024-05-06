Wolverhampton's Matthew Hudson-Smith helps GB to qualify for Paris Olympics

The 29-year-old gave Team GB the lead after leading off in the first leg at the World Athletic Relays evens in the Bahamas.

The team eventually finished second but it was enough to secure Olympic qualification.

Overall, Team GB qualified for four of the five relay events at the Games.

The women’s 4x100m team won their heat on the first day in Nassau, while the men’s 4x100m quartet and 4x400m women’s team finished second in their heats to secure their slots in Paris.

The top two teams in each heat qualified for Olympics places, with the finals in the Bahamas taking place on Sunday with prize money and Olympic lane seeding at stake.

Britain’s mixed 4x400m team finished third in their heat behind surprise winners Ireland but had another chance to qualify last night.

Britain were among 14 men’s and women’s teams to book their places in Paris, while the United States and Olympic hosts France also qualified four teams. Canada, Italy and Poland qualified three each.