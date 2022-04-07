Notification Settings

European Championships call-ups for Midlands judo duo

By Liam Keen

Black Country stars Gemma Howell and Lucy Renshall have been selected in the British Judo team for the upcoming European Championships.

Howell, who trains at Wolverhampton Judo Club, and Walsall-based Renshall join a team of 17 British fighters for the championships that take place in Sofia, Bulgaria from April 29 to May 1.

Both fighters will compete in the under-63kg women’s category.

British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue said: “The 2022 European Championships is the first championships in the Paris Cycle and we have carefully considered selecting a team that will be competitive and also support our aspirations of developing and qualifying both a men and women’s team to medal in Paris 2024.

“Our selected women’s team has been hugely successful over the last cycle, consistently placing and medalling at Grand Slams and climbing the world rankings, and for that reason, there is an expectation that a number of the team will medal in Sofia.”

Howell recently won silver at the Judo Grand Slam in Tel Aviv, while Renshall is following her gold medal at the 2021 Grand Slam in Antalya.

Athletics
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

