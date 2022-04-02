Gymnast Joe Fraser lands a trio of British titles

Joe Fraser won three gold medals at the British Gymnastics Championships – including on the pommel horse

The 23-year-old former Sandwell Academy student was crowned British all-around champion as well as winning gold on both the pommel horse and high bar.

After making his Olympic debut in Tokyo, Fraser is now looking ahead to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer and the World Championships in Liverpool in October.

He said: “I’m very proud of myself – myself and the team have been putting in lots of hours so to deliver six routines was amazing. We’ve pushed each other all the way.

“I already can’t wait to get back out there, I just want to go out there and show the British public what we’ve been working on behind closed doors. To be honest, it fills me with joy knowing what can be achieved this year but I’m taking it day by day.

“Being back in front of a crowd is honestly surreal. The Olympics was such a strange and different experience for myself given that we’d always competed with a crowd. So being back with a crowd and it being a GB crowd, is just something I’ve always wanted and always enjoyed competing in.

“With the Commonwealths being in Birmingham, that’s something I definitely want to be part of because my friends and family could potentially come and watch. Having that broader support is honestly one of the key things that help me in feeling confident and performing at my best, knowing that there’s the ‘team behind the team’ basically with me every step of the way.