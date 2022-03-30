Kidderminster & Stourport athletes deliver starring roles on a national stage

Athletics

Nicole Bevan – a member of KSAC for three years – finished third after five events of the under-11s West Midlands Young Athletes Cross Country League.

The Lickhill Primary School pupil also led home the Year 6 girls while representing the Wyre Forest in the Schools County Cross Country Championship.

Tom Annis finished fourth in the England Athletics National Indoor Championships under-17 triple jump.

He recorded a huge new personal best distance of 12.96 metres.

Meanwhile, Mia Westwood finished her cross country season by competing in the Worcestershire under-15 team at the UK Inter Country Championship at Prestwold Hall, Loughborough.

She continued her recent good form by finishing third for the Worcestershire team of six runners.

This was the first time she had competed at county level after only two years of training and one year of cross country racing.

The Worcestershire County Championships which are usually used to select the county teams were cancelled earlier in the year due to Covid so the team was selected from results of the West Midland Young Athletes races.

Westwood has shown steady improvement throughout the season, from finishing 45th in December to an excellent 18th in February in what is a very competitive league.