‘Stronger’ Dina Asher-Smith is ready to sparkle in Birmingham's Diamond League

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith will be competing at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham this May

The reigning 200m world champion, multiple time European champion and two-time Olympic relay bronze medallist will take to the track on May 21 at the Alexander Stadium.

As the 100m British record holder, the 26-year-old is aiming to bounce back from an injury-laden 2021 by running in the 100m in Birmingham, as she prepares to defend her global and continental titles this summer in Oregon, USA, and Munich.

“Last year was full of emotional ups and downs but I think I’m a stronger athlete now because of it,” Asher-Smith said.

“I was in great shape early in the season and I was heartbroken not to be able to compete to my full potential in Tokyo, but I was also incredibly proud to come home with a relay medal and to finish my year so strongly.

“That’s behind me now, and my focus is on the busy summer ahead.