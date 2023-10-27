Larry’s a dream for trainer Richie

Crossfield Larry

Larry – who set a new 210m track record at Monmore in September – is going for glory in the £6,000 Arena Racing Company Scurry Gold Cup showpiece at Perry Barr.

He runs from his preferred box, trap one, having won both his first-round heat and semi-final at the track in recent weeks, continuing a superb journey with the Wombourne-based Taberner.

“Larry was one of the first greyhounds I bought when getting back into greyhound racing a couple of years ago and has been an absolute joy, a trainers’ dream,” said Taberner.

“We got him at a really good price, just £1,000, and as I’ve said before, he’s like my best mate and been such a fantastic performer for the kennels.

“He had a hock injury at the start of the year, so he had to have a few months off, but ever since coming back he’s just gone from strength to strength.

“Larry’s won five of his last seven Open races across Monmore, Perry Barr and Towcester, and he’s won three on the bounce at Perry Barr, so he’s got form going into tonight.”

Larry’s career record now stands at 25 victories and 10 second-place finishes from 59 runs, firmly putting him among the best sprinters in the country.

He does, however, find himself against the leading light in the two-bend scene as the Mark Wallis-trained Quarteira is in trap two and the bookmakers’ favourite to land the spoils.

Quarteira has had 17 wins in his young career, winning nine and finishing second on seven occasions.

“If Quarteira traps well, it’s going to be almost impossible to beat him, but you never know,” said Taberner. “I’ve never known a dog come out the boxes as well as Larry when he’s bang on form, so if he can beat Quarteira to the first bend, we could be onto a winner.

“Regardless of what happens, though, he’s just been brilliant and makes us all so proud. Larry’s won 11 races in 2023 and we’re very excited to see how the final goes.”

Meanwhile, among tonight’s action at Monmore are five Open races across various distances. Brian Thompson’s new recruit Vixons Filofax runs in Race 12, the Ladbrokes.com 480 Maiden.