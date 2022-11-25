Young Romeo set to catch the eye at Monmore Green

Romeo Command is gunning for glory

The puppy, who turns two in January and is trained by the Towcester-based Patrick Janssens, is the one to watch after turning lots of heads with a magnificent run in last weekend’s heats.

He won his Monmore debut in a thoroughly impressive 27.82 seconds – the quickest time seen over 480m at the track in recent history and close to Ballymac Eske’s 27.48 record 10 years ago.

Romeo Command is in Trap One for the Category Two Open final, while there are also three Category Three finals on the card this evening.

Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) champion trainer Mark Wallis has runners in both the Ladbrokes Dual Distance and Ladbrokes 264 finals while the Ladbrokes 480 Bitches final looks set to be a close-run affair.

Monmore deputy racing manager Steve Rollinson said: “Romeo Command will be the one to keep an eye on in the Ladbrokes 480 Maiden final after such an eye-catching display in the heats.

“His run is the quickest we have had this year and has created a fair amount of buzz in the greyhound racing community.

“He looks to have a great amount of potential and will look to back last weekend up with another fine outing.

“Mark Wallis’ Gougane Jet will be many people’s pick in the 264 final while another of Wallis’ dogs, Antigua Sugar is in Trap Six for the Dual Distance final.

“She enjoys running over 630m and always tends to fare well at Monmore, while the Bitches final is wide open.

“The four finals will be supported by four more Open races and four graded races, which should make for an exciting Saturday night at Monmore.”

Meanwhile, Monmore trainer Arran Dunn has both Aero Squeak and Aero Dylan competing in the semi-finals of the Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse at Nottingham this Monday.