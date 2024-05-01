Aston Villa hope back-up goalkeeper can again help them to European glory

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aged 34, Olsen possesses considerably more experience than Nigel Spink did, when he famously delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the 1982 European Cup after Jimmy Rimmer was forced off with injury.

Spink, then aged 23, had played only one previous senior match. By contrast, Clement Lenglet and Youri Tielemans are the only players in Villa’s squad with more European experience than Olsen, for whom the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against Olympicacos will be his 56th appearance in continental competition.

That includes 18 in the Champions League with the former Malmo and Copenhagen shot-stopper having played against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu for Roma in 2019. His CV also includes 73 international caps for Sweden and a World Cup quarter-final appearance.

“I’m not the one to tell him (Robin) he’s ready, he knows he is,” remarked full-back Matty Cash during Wednesday’s pre-match press conference.

“Robin has played so many games for his country. He is a really experienced player. Emi is probably the world No.1 at the minute but Robin is a fantastic goalkeeper.”

Neither Cash nor Villa head coach Unai Emery would ever explicitly admit it, replacing Martinez is close to being an impossible task. Whether the Argentina international, suspended for tonight after picking up three bookings across the two legs of the quarter-final win over Lille, is the best in the world is open to debate.

But in many ways a moot point where Villa are concerned. There is no other keeper so important to his team.

Yet in Olsen, Emery believes he has an able back-up, who proved his value as recently as last Saturday with a stoppage-time save to prevent Chelsea snatching a late winner.

“Martinez is very competitive and very important and helped us a lot,” Emery said. “But when an issue like that, the yellow card, and a small injury as well, we have to protect, help and support and push another player in the squad.

“Robin Olsen has been very competitive every day in training. When he played he helped the team and the team believes in him and trusts in his performances.

“On Saturday, he played 45 minutes against Chelsea and he saved us. He’s a humble man and hopefully he can help us and he can feel comfortable as well as playing.”

Opportunities have been few and far between since Olsen first joined Villa from Roma, initially on loan, in January 2022. Tonight will be just his 15th appearance for the club and only his 11th start. There have been only three clean sheets.

One of those came in a 2-0 win at Tottenham last year and was referenced by Emery in the build-up.

“He’s always, for us, very important,” said the boss. “He’s a very good professional, a very good man and everyone respects him a lot.

“When he is playing he is being successful with his characteristics and the performances we want.

“To be here with Emi Martinez is very difficult but Robin is always very respectful of the situation and he wants to help us here with the moment we can give him to play.

“This is the first objective we can have for a goalkeeper, to accept it and be ready to play and to help us when we need, that’s what we need for someone behind Emi.”

Emery, meanwhile, is confident other players will step up to ease the absence of Martinez’s presence and leadership.

“That’s true (that Martinez is a leader) but we have other players ready to lead the team,” said Emery.

“I’m pushing Konsa, I’m pushing McGinn to lead in different moments their team-mates.

“I like to try and get them to explain in the dressing room in front of everyone and they are doing that, a lot of players.

“Even Leon Bailey likes to speak, Ollie Watkins, usually they are one step ahead trying to share our thoughts in front of other players.”

Nicolo Zaniolo could return to the squad, but midfielder Youri Tielemans (groin) is out.