Wolves 2 Luton 1: Three key talking points as Wolves end winless run

The second half of the season has seen Gary O’Neil’s side suffer from countless injuries and slip out of the European picture.

But a win over Luton at home renewed some positivity as Wolves go into their final three games of the season.

Tremendous Traore

Boubacar Traore, pictured inset, has had a frustrating season in gold and black.

You would not know it from his face – a positive force in the dressing room that offers a lot to the club’s culture – but the midfielder will be disappointed in his lack of minutes.

Niggling injuries during the season, the Africa Cup of Nations where he represented Mali and also the form of Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina are three big factors in Traore’s limited game time so far this season. But in just his fifth Premier League start of the season at the weekend, the 22-year-old was the pick of the bunch.

With incredible energy and an uncanny ability to win the ball back, Traore covered every blade of grass at Molineux.