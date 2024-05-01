Unai Emery working from blank canvas ahead of crunch Europa Conference clash

Villa host Olympiacos on Thursday in the first leg of a Europa Conference League semi-final with Emery targeting the fifth European final of his illustrious career.

The Spaniard, who yesterday marked his 18-month anniversary as Villa boss, is a four-time Europa League winner and boasts a track record in continental competition the envy of many rivals.

But Emery insists it is only what happens next which is important.

He said: “I don’t want to remember my past in Europe. Of course, I know it’s successful more than less, playing a lot of seasons in a row for a long time.