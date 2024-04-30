E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 338 - From Qatar to Manchester
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest episode of the Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Keeno is back from Qatar and he's got a few tales to share from his shenanigans in the desert.
Meanwhile back in Wolverhampton, the star performers of the week are lauded and there's an important discussion about the new spending cap and how that will affect Wolves moving forward.
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview of the trip to Manchester City.