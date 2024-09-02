'We are angry and worried' – West Midlands people have their say on the cut in winter fuel payments for pensioners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

'They didn't have any choice'

Pat McFadden, ex Wolverhampton MP now Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, says Rachel Reeves basically didn't have any choice but to cut the Winter Heating Allowance for pensioners. The reason being she's got to make the 'books balance'. So how does he, and her, give mega pay rises, way above the inflation rate to railway workers, junior doctors, teachers, police officers and serving members of HM Forces?

Both the doctors and railway workers pay rises are each about 10 times the savings made by the cutting of the heating allowance. Never mind the other increases. Now call me a grumpy old curmudgeon but I can't see how their economics sums work.

Perhaps either, or both, of them would like to explain to us how their 'savings plans' work, preferably in either this newspaper's letters column or as a main article in this newspaper. Obviously Ms Reeves couldn't give away her budget plans that she will announce in October, be they increases in general taxation of swingeing cuts in public services. Of course her party 'won' the last election by 'promising' no increases in income tax and national insurance rates. After all they are honourable members of an honourable party led by a man, who as late as May this year promised no cuts to Winter Fuel Allowance or the Triple Lock on pensions. Well one of those didn't even get through their first 100 days in power did it?

I will not be holding my breath in anticipation of responses or replies. Just more fuel to my fire of feelings towards politicians in the 21st century.

Michael Gough, Wombourne

Sir Keir Starmer, on a recent visit to a wind farm, says he has no option but to cut winter fuel payments

'Utterly unacceptable'

As a Labour voter I find this move totally and utterly unacceptable and more Labour supporters need to stand up and say so . Could you imagine the uproar if the Tories had done it . I doubt Angela Rayner would simply have said “ oh dear it had to be done but here’s my suggestion on how to keep warm “ Brought in by the Blair Government it was never means tested benefit . It was understood that pensioners across the board would benefit even if a handful didn’t need it.

Nothing has changed if anything it’s got worse with the cost of energy etc going up as it has.

Labour nationally won’t get my vote again . If I wanted Tory policies I would have voted Tory.

Missuppity1960, via expressandstar.com

'Exptected to meekly take our medicine with a spoonful of sugar'

There is little doubt that those on a limited income will be awaiting the Chancellor's Autumn Statement with some anxiety. The decision to make the Winter Fuel Allowance a means-tested benefit has already caused some concern and anger.

It would be a mistake to presume that the current unrest and resulting protest and rioting is solely due to the influence of the Far Right. Anger and dissatisfaction with our political system is far more widespread.

No doubt when the Autumn Statement is received we will be expected to meekly take our medicine with a spoonful of sugar and behave like good little girls and boys. A negative response to the Autumn Statement will almost certainly mean that the honeymoon period for the new government will be over.

John Costello, Wolverhampton

'We thought the Conservatives were bad'

Labour have cut their own throat. All that rubbish Starmer spouted last few years bragging what he would do. And what did he do? Exactly the opposite. If an election came tomorrow he would lose 15 million voters, 12 million pensioners and pensioners families. It will soon be time for MPs pay rise. We thought Conservatives were bad, but we aint seen nothing yet I fear.

Drayton, via shropshirestar.com

Pensioners will lose help to heat their homes

'Supporting wars seems to be far more important'

The number of pensioners who receive a winter fuel payment will reduce from 11.4 million to 1.5 million this year saving the government £1.4 billion.

Compare this to the £12.7 billion given to Ukraine to support the war so far. This figure will increase greatly as the war progresses.

Then there is the cost of military support to Israel that the government refuses to confirm.

As far as politicians are concerned supporting wars seems to be far more important than the health and well-being of UK pensioners who have contributed all their lives and are entitled to expect a comfortable retirement.

Bob Rose, Stirchley

'Who on earth voted for this?'

What’s the point of Ofgem putting a cap on fuel prices when they keep raising the cap?

Can anyone tell me why we have Ofgem?

Also am I correct in saying asylum seekers will be keep warm this winter but our pensioners who have paid into the system for a lifetime will be left to freeze? Who on earth voted for this?

Colin Hubbard, Dudley

'Simple solution'

Simple solution, withdraw the payment for higher rate tax payers. That way both helps the governments finances and helps pensioners on modest incomes at a time when energy prices are rising.

Rob62, via shropshirestar.com

An elderly woman holding some money.

'Are Labour worried?'

With some 12 million pensioners facing heating allowance cuts, are Labour worried? No.

The old dears might not survive to vote for somebody else.

Name and address supplied

'Good income'

It is a fact that many will need help if the winter is severe. However there are many pensioners that have a good income coming in and do not require a handout.

Shadwick, via expressandstar.com

'Not convinced it's a bad thing'

I am not convinced that scrapping the Winter Fuel Allowance is such a bad thing. If not getting the few hundred pounds makes the difference between life and death then surely you must be due special help in the way of benefits. Hopefully those who don't claim these special benefits will now do so.

I would advise anyone who truly feels they need the Winter Fuel Allowance to get in touch with Adult Social Services and ask for help now, don't leave it until it gets very cold. We may end up with a better system where those who really need it get it and those like me who found it useful for extra Christmas spending don't.

Roger Watts, Walsall

'Fobbed off with pre-election promises that evaporate post-election'

Whilst staring through my back window and wondering whether to inflate my life raft or check my snorkel and flippers and get involved with this August/September weather, my eye was caught by an item in the Star that top bosses receive an average of £4.1 million salary, the top being £16.85 million. They must have worked ever so hard to be that well rewarded.

The government has told us to pull in our belts as there is naught in the kitty. It also reported that their salaries "left it harder to fund pay increases for the wider workforce." Not to worry as PM Thatcher once told us, the trickle-down effect will kick in, and all will be fine, hopefully.

The Star article states that a quarter of households in our area will have to turn off heating and hot water to get through this coming winter. The government will have to step in and help because these are serious, increasing problems. Perhaps opening the tap for that promised "trickle-down" effect to happen. Could this mean raising the top vastly over paid earners taxes and helping people who are in need? It would be rewarding for the suffering households, food banks, and homeless to be helped and not just fobbed off with pre-election promises that evaporate post-election.

Roger Cain, Clee Hill

'A frail old woman carrying two shopping bags'

Keir Starmer saw a frail old woman struggling to carry two shopping bags; let me help you with that, he said.

And so he cut her pension credit in half, so now she only needs to carry one bag of shopping as she can't afford the gas to cook anything else.

Her son complained about it online, so he had him jailed for posting anti government rhetoric.

Sam Bradley, via expressandstar.com