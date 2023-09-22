LETTER: Price of drinks not displayed

I’m quite sure the law says you must display prices and the strength of the drink, thereby giving you an informed choice of price and strength of drinks.
Eric Eveson, Walsall
Send us your letters for publication:
Email us at letters@expressandstar.co.uk or write to: Letters, Express & Star , 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.