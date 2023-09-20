LETTER: Councils need help after cuts

Will there be help for cash-strapped councils?

The stark reality is that councils in some of the most deprived areas have just been scraping by as a result of underfunding.

Research has revealed that 47 councils are currently in the process of deciding whether to issue a section 114 notice, of their inability to balance their annual budget.

Which West Midlands local authority will be the first to start the list of bankruptcies.

Ultimately, as local people will testify, the most deprived areas are going to end up with poorer services despite spending more of their money on council tax.

Doug James, Walsall

