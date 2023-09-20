LETTER: Councils need help after cuts

Readers' lettersPublished: Comments

What will the government or Labour do to help cash strapped councils? There is a chilling silence from the talking heads. Reverse council cuts and base funding on need?

Will there be help for cash-strapped councils?
Will there be help for cash-strapped councils?

The stark reality is that councils in some of the most deprived areas have just been scraping by as a result of underfunding.

Research has revealed that 47 councils are currently in the process of deciding whether to issue a section 114 notice, of their inability to balance their annual budget.

Which West Midlands local authority will be the first to start the list of bankruptcies.

Ultimately, as local people will testify, the most deprived areas are going to end up with poorer services despite spending more of their money on council tax.

Doug James, Walsall

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at letters@expressandstar.co.uk or write to: Letters, Express & Star , 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.

Readers' letters
Voices

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News