LETTER: Plans leave people behind

Rail station ticket office

Ticket offices are not just about selling tickets. They provide a reliable first point of contact for many kinds of staff assistance such as arranging sighted guidance through the station and safely on to the train, to advising on any changes to journeys.

Modernisation of our railways doesn’t just mean apps and touch screens; modernisation means inclusivity and not leaving anyone behind.

David William Stagg, Cannock

