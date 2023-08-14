LETTER: What next for the great British weather?

Don’t you just love the great British weather?

Walking in the rain
Within a couple of days I went from walking my dog in a jumper, raincoat and wellies to wearing shorts, T shirt and sunglasses.

You never know, we may even get some snow next week!

