LETTER: Put a halt to the whole project

The suspension of work on the high speed train station at Euston is not enough.

The site near Euston Station
The government has lost the plot and the whole white elephant costing billions is a disaster. But now there is a chance to put a halt to the whole project.

Because Sunak’s government has messed up its programme it does not have the time needed to pass all the acts in the pipeline.

One of these is the act which gives legal power to go ahead from Crewe to Manchester.

The simple solution is to abandon this act, get on with the others, and rethink the whole disastrous project.

Trevor Fisher, Stafford

