LETTER:I fear the worst is yet to come

Inflation

I base this on what I believe is the demise of the small to medium sized companies in this country driven by Brexit issues.

The government’s rush to trade with countries thousands of miles away will put competitive supplies and export opportunities out of the range of the smaller company.

On top of all this a shortage of labour in many sectors such as agriculture, building etc.is becoming a major problem. The BOE will probably raise interest rates by 25% next time round thus leading to temporarily increased buying and prices and as we move into colder weather home grown food will be less available.

Roger Watts, Walsall

