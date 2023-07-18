LETTER: You cannot beat a proper book

Lenny Henry

He was there to encourage children to read as he had done when a boy. Sir Lenny credited the library with helping him to read and extolled the virtues of reading, saying that it opened up a whole new world.

Whilst the internet is useful for research and looking things up, not all children have access to it. You cannot beat a proper book, and, everyone has access to public libraries.

Most libraries are council-run, and, of course, many councils are having to make cutbacks. It would be a shame if our libraries fall by the wayside.

Mrs Cheryl O’Neill, Shropshire

