LETTER: Afternoon naps give me a boost

An afternoon nap

Well folks, it’s not something we really need reminding of, as I religiously crash out for an hour or so every day.

This article in a national daily only confirms my own thoughts about a quick kip, as and when required, in that my few remaining brain cells are fully charged and raring to go, once I escape from the arms of Morpheus.

At a family gathering here at Levy Towers, one of the grand kids said “Grumpy Grandad, how do you know all this stuff?” which caught me a bit off guard.

I replied “well little person, I suppose it’s the wisdom of years, and collected random snippets of history, published events, reading lots of books, and generally taking a interest in the world we all live in, and not having the distraction of electronic gadgets.”

I didn’t mention having a sly 60 minutes zonked-out every afternoon, the organic version of battery charging.

Now I’m entering my eighth retired year, and I hope that having a quick afternoon nap will keep my intellect and thought processes just as sharp and incisive as when I were a young man. Not much chance of that, but we live in hope.

As we all get older, and I hope wiser, the brain functions slow down as time rolls on. However, if the academics and medical profession recommend a mid-afternoon sleep to help keep us oldies in fine mental fettle, who am I to argue?

Must go, there is a pillow upstairs with my name on it.

Tony Levy, Wednesfield

Send us your letters for publication: