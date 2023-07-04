LETTER: Insurance cost is unbelievable

I have received notification from my motor insurance company.

Car insurance

I was staggered that the premium had risen by some 60% whilst there has been no change in my circumstances or vehicle. I found this almost unbelievable but what is more concerning is the fact that, on a search, most institutions are quoting a similar figure.

How can this be explained?

C R Slater, Wolverhampton

